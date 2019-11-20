× NOPD investigates murder near Audubon Park

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a homicide by shooting that occurred last night near Audubon Park.

Officers got a call of a shooting in the 6300 block of Perrier Street, around 11:15 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, they discovered an adult male victim outside on the sidewalk suffering from apparent multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

He died at the scene.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

Homicide Detective Walter Edmond is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300.

Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.