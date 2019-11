× NOPD investigates double shooting in Central City

New Orleans– The NOPD is investigating a double shooting in Central City.

Officers say that they found 2 men suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard.

Both men were taken to the hospital.

Their current condition is unknown.

