New Orleans artists bring in multiple 2020 Grammy nominations

Posted 9:40 AM, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 09:45AM, November 20, 2019
NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans musicians will be well represented at this year’s Grammy Awards.

The nominations for the 2020 Grammys were released this morning, with local favorites Tank and the Bangas up for Best New Artist, Rebirth up for Best Regional Roots Album, PJ Morton up for three awards, and many more.

Here are the artists with New Orleans ties that were nominated this year:

  • Tank and the Bangas - Best New Artist
  • Nigel Hall with the band Lettuce - Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
  • Lucky Daye - Best R&B performance
  • Lucky Daye and PJ Morton - Best Traditional R&B Performance
  • "Say So" PJ Morton & JoJo "Roll Some Mo" Lucky Daye - Best R&B Song
  • "Painted" Lucky Daye "Paul" PJ Morton - Best R&B Album
  • Brandford Marsalis - Best Improvised Jazz Solo
  • Branford Marsalis Quartet - Best Jazz Instrumental Album
  • Rebirth Brass Band - Best Regional Roots Album
  • Wynton Marsalis - Best Contemporary Classical Composition
