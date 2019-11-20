× Miracle on Fulton Street begins November 29

NEW ORLEANS – Miracle on Fulton Street, a holiday attraction in the heart of downtown New Orleans, will once again transform the Fulton Street pedestrian corridor into a winter wonderland.

The celebration begins on Friday, Nov. 29 and continues through Saturday, Dec. 28.

Each day from 10 A.M. until 11 P.M. guests will enter the street through a new illuminated gift box and stroll through a canopy of twinkling lights and trees.

At the intersection of Fulton Street and Lafayette Street will be a towering 30-foot Christmas tree and new installation, “Lamplighter”, an interactive human-scale lantern created by local artist Nolan Beaver and provided through Harrah’s partnership with the Arts Council of New Orleans’ LUNA Fête.

“Snow” fall which is rare for New Orleans will happen daily from 10 am until 11 pm at the beginning of each hour for 15 minutes.

Every Friday and Saturday evening Nov. 29- Dec. 21 from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. visitors can enjoy live entertainment and free balloon art and face painting from Santa’s elves.

Also every Friday and Saturday Nov. 29- Dec. 21 from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. guests can purchase photos with Santa, hot chocolate and adult beverages.

This year’s gingerbread display set-up in Harrah’s Hotel lobby is a sight that must be seen to believe.

Created by the Harrah’s facilities, bakery and audiovisual teams, the sweet display is an 11-foot-6-inch tall x 9-foot-6-inch wide replica of two historic New Orleans homes featured on the Preservation Resource Center’s 44th Holiday Home Tour.

An annual holiday tradition, Miracle on Fulton Street is free and open to the public.

Miracle on Fulton Street has brought the spirit of the holiday season to downtown New Orleans since 2007,” said Dan Real, General Manager of Harrah’s New Orleans. “We are happy to continue this joyous tradition with exciting new design elements to delight locals and visitors on Fulton Street.”

This year, Harrah’s is once again proud to partner with Second Harvest Food Bank and Republic National Distributing Company for the annual Champagne Stroll on Saturday, December 14.

Guests of the champagne stroll can purchase advance tickets, on sale soon, to enjoy more than eight varieties of champagnes and sparkling wines set-up at bars along the street.

All proceeds for the champagne stroll go directly to Second Harvest Food Bank to help fight hunger in the New Orleans metro area.