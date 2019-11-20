Lucyd bluetooth enabled sunglasses available now

Whether you are still on the hunt for the perfect gift or looking to be fashion forward in 2020, Lucyd Eyewear is the solution! Choose from their Loud Collection of bluetooth sunglasses that let you listen to music and talk on the phone. Or the limited edition Sherman Shades! Whatever your style, Lucyd’s mission is to deliver you the absolute best glasses for the price.

Sports fans (and stylish people) rejoice. The undefeated 49er’s Richard Sherman has partnered with Lucyd for the ultimate in sunglasses.

“I’m thrilled to share the first edition of Sherman Shades with football fans nationwide,” Sherman, Super Bowl XLVIII Champion, said. “These are no ordinary sunglasses—they were designed to give maximum eye protection with supreme style.”

This limited collection of four styles is a unique combination of collectible memorabilia product and high-quality eyewear. Each pair is also suited to a unique purpose, such as working out outdoors, working on the computer, driving or just looking sharp.

Included is a first-of-its-kind pair that has a brand new type of blue light blocking lens never before sold in the US. Featuring an auto-tinting haze master lens, the Cool Down pair blocks 40% of blue light and tints darker in sunlight for indoor/outdoor protection. The Fire Up style adds a blue light layer to an ultra-dark amber sunglasses.

The Cool Down pair features:

Revolutionary blue light blocking TAC lens

Slight yellow tint indoors and turns darker in sunlight

Icy clear frame style for a clean and modern look

Great to wear indoors and out

Reduces eye strain to help you stay productive all day

Durable and made for all weather conditions

Also available from Lucyd, the Loud collection – stylish sunglasses that let you talk on the phone, listen to music and more.

Lucyd LOUD Highlights:

Bone conduction speakers deliver hi-fi audio (audible to others at high volume)

Touchpad for Bluetooth controls including voice assistant, track seeking and call answering

Flexible temple ends allow for an adjustable fit.

8 hours of playback or calls, universal micro usb charging port

Built-in microphone and trackpad are easy to use

More stylish than earbuds, headsets, and headphones

Listen to music and podcasts discreetly

More comfortable than holding a phone for an entire conversation

Available in prescription, clear, polarized, blue light blocking and more

Comes standard with anti-reflective clear or UV400 polarized mirror sunglass lenses

Charging cable, manual, cloth and a case comes included

Lowest priced music playing glasses on the market

Check them out at www.lucyd.co and then start chilling and vibing in the sunshine.

Prices start at just $75 for polarized, UV-blocking sunglasses and $110 for a prescription, with their current $25-off Fall promotion.

Also for November, they are giving away five $100 gift cards just for following their new Instagram: @golucyd

Plus! Enjoy 45% off for Black Friday when you purchase on Lucyd.co.