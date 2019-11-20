× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Veggie Chips

Love it, Like it, Hate it! Veggie chips are a great snack choice when you are craving chips but also want a healthy option. Although veggie chips on the market will never be able to replace the nutritional content of actual vegetables, when you look at the label, they may actually have more nutritional value than classic potato chips….

Brad’s crunchy kale chips:

70 calories, 5 grams fat, 0 grams sat fat, 210 mg sodium, 6 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar (0 grams added sugar), 3 grams protein

Ingredients: Kale, Sunflower Seeds, Chickpea Miso (Rice, Chickpeas, Sea Salt, Water, Koji Spores (Aspergillus Oryzae), Lemon Juice, Carrot, Onion, Garlic, Tomato, Himalayan Salt, Turmeric Powder.

Rhythm superfoods organic kale chips:

130 calories, 10 grams fat, 1.5 grams sat fat, 240 mg sodium, 7 grams carbs, 3 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar (1 gram added sugar) 5 grams protein

Ingredients: organic ingredients: kale, sunflower seeds, tahini (ground sesame seeds), carrot, apple cider vinegar, cane sugar, onion, *sea salt, lemon juice. *represents a natural non-organic ingredient

Rhythm Carrot Sticks:

140 calories, 1.5 grams fat, 0 grams saturated fat, 115 mg of sodium, 29 grams carbs, 11 grams fiber, 6 grams sugar (0 grams added sugar), 2 grams protein.

Ingredients: organic carrots

Rhythm Beet Chips Sea Salt:

160 calories, 3 grams fat, 1 grams saturated fat, 320 mg sodium, 29 grams carbs, 7 grams fiber, 17 grams of sugar (0 grams added sugar), 4 grams protein.

Ingredients: organic beets, organic high oleic sunflower oil, sea salt, organic rosemary extract (to preserve freshness).

LIKE IT

Terra Heritage Blend Chips:

130 calories, 7 grams fat, 0.5 grams saturated fat, 105 mg sodium, 15 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, <1 gram sugar (0 grams added sugar), 2 grams protein.

Ingredients: Blue potatoes, beets, sweet potato, expeller pressed canola oil and/or safflower oil and/or sunflower oil.

Simply 7 quinoa chips:

140 calories, 7 grams fat, .05 grams saturated fat, 240 mg sodium, 19 grams carbs, <1 gram fiber, 1 gram sugar (0 grams added sugar), 1 gram protein.

Ingredients: Quinoa Flour, Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Sunflower And/Or Safflower Oil, Corn Flour, Sugar, Sea Salt.

HATE IT

Sensible portions organic garden veggie straws:

130 calories, 7 grams fat, 0.5 grams saturated fat, 280 mg sodium, 17 grams carbs, <1 gram of fiber, <1 gram sugar (0 grams added sugar), 1 gram protein.

Ingredients: veggie straws (potato starch, potato flour, corn starch, tomato paste, spinach powder, salt, potassium chloride, sugar, beetroot powder [color], turmeric, canola oil and/or safflower oil and/or sunflower oil, sea salt).

Bearitos baked veggie puffs:

140 calories, 7 grams fat, 0.5 grams saturated fat, 90 mg sodium, 17 grams carbs, <1 gram fiber, < 1 gram sugar (0 grams added sugar), 2 grams protein.

Ingredients: certified organic corn, seasoning with real vegetable ingredients including sweet potatoes, tomatoes, carrots, spinach and kale and expeller pressed oils (no hydrogenated oils). Our snacks contain no artificial flavors and no artificial preservatives.

