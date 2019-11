Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a homicide in Terrytown.

The report came out just after 10 a.m. this morning.

It happened in the 2100 block of Browning Lane.

Deputies say male was found dead on the scene.

There has been no word on the victim's identity.

