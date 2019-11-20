‘I don’t regret it’: Memphis woman runs over mother, security guard outside elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman said she's not sorry she ran down a security guard and a parent outside a South Memphis school.

Police said the security guard at Soulsville Charter School on Monday got a complaint about car that was double-parked and blocking other parents from dropping off their children. They said an argument between the driver of that vehicle and the security guard quickly turned violent.

Tameeka Tucker was at home recovering Tuesday after being hit by a car outside her daughter's school.

"Hit me from the back first, and then the security guard next and got my whole left side," Tucker said of the incident.

Tucker said she was breaking up a fight between a school security guard and another mother who was behind the wheel when that mother turned her rage toward them, jumped a curb and hit them, knocking them to the ground.

"When she hit me, I jumped up because I thought she was going to hit me again," Tucker said.

Tucker and the security guard were both taken to the hospital with leg injuries.

Kristy Shipp was later arrested at her home and charged with aggravated assault.

Shipp claimed the security guard punched her, and she was just fighting back.

"I just tapped her with my car to teach her a little lesson," Shipp said.

Shipp admitted her 7-year-old daughter and 9-year-old niece were both in her car, but she didn't feel bad about what she did.

"I don't regret it," she said. "I'm still going to court this morning. Truth be told, I don't, because I'm pretty sure she doesn't feel bad either."

Tucker said she's concerned about the younger generation learning violence from incidents like this.

"l'm looking at the state of Tennessee and just in Memphis, the kids in this generation don't care about anything," Tucker said. "The first thing they relate to is violence."

Tucker says by the time the children realize the consequences of their actions, it's usually too late.

Shipp was arrested in September for driving with a revoked or suspended license.

The Soulsville Charter School said it is working with police and cannot comment about the investigation. The school said investigators are looking over video of the incident.