Get the Skinny | Top Picks for Protein Chips

Craving chips but looking for more protein? These protein-rich finds on the chip aisle make it easier than ever to make salty, crunchy snacking a notch better for us.

Lesser Evil| Grain Free Egg White Curls

130 calories, 5 grams fat, 250 mg sodium, 14 grams carbs, (0 fiber), 0 sugar, 6 grams protein.

Ingredients: Organic Cassava Flour, Cage-Free NON-GMO Dried Egg Whites, Organic Tapioca Native Starch, Organic Avocado Oil, Organic Tapioca Starch, Organic Tapioca Solid, Himalayan Crystal Salt, Organic Nutritional Yeast, Organic Flavor, Yeast Extract, Organic Garlic Powder, Organic Onion Powder, Lactic Acid, Organic Ground Mustard, Organic Spices.

Wilde Brand | Thin & Crispy Chicken Chips

170 calories, 10 grams fat, 135 mg sodium, 10 grams carbs, (0 fiber) 0 sugar, 7 grams protein.

Ingredients: Natural* Chicken, Tapioca Flour, Expeller Pressed High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Tapioca Maltodextrin, Himalayan Pink Salt.

Epic Provisions | Oven Baked Pork Rinds

70 calories, 2.5 grams fat, 1 gram saturated fat, 250 mg sodium, 0 carbs, (0 fiber) 0 sugar, 11 grams protein.

Ingredients: pork skins, salt, pink Himalayan sea salt, sea salt.

Optimum Nutrition | Protein Ridges

170 Calories, 5 grams fat, 360 mg sodium, 15 grams carbs, <1 gram fiber, 2 grams sugar, 15 grams protein.

Ingredients: Whey Protein Concentrate, Brown Rice Flour, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavor, Salt Yeast Extract, Dehydrated Garlic, Whey Powder, Sodium Diacetate, Calcium Carbonate, Silicon Dioxide, Paprika Extract And Turmeric Extract, Potassium Chloride, Sodium Gluconate, Milk, Torula Yeast, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Calcium Silicate, Citric Acid, Spice, Bacterial Culture, Disodium Phosphate, Microbial Enzymes.

Iwon Organics | Protein Puffs

181 Calories, 9 grams fat, 290 mg sodium, 20 grams carbs, 5 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar (0 grams added sugar), 10 grams protein.

Ingredients: Organic Pea Grits, Organic Rice Flour, Organic Pea Protein, Organic Sunflower Oil and/or Organic Safflower, Organic Red Pepper Seasoning Blend (Organic Maltodextrin, Organic Tapioca Solids, Sea Salt, Organic Spices, Organic Flavor, Organic Annatto Extract, Citric Acid, Organic Garlic Powder, Organic Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Organic White Distilled Vinegar, Natural Flavor).

Iwon Organics | Protein Stix

180 Calories, 7 grams fat, 220 mg sodium, 21 grams carbs, 5 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar (2 grams added sugar), 10 grams protein.

Ingredients: iwonTM Organic Protein Blend (Green Peas*, Brown Rice Flour*, Navy Beans*, Brown Rice Protein*), Sunflower Oil* and/or Safflower Oil*, and Nacho Cheese Seasoning* (Cheddar Cheese*, Disodium Phosphate], Sea Salt, Tapioca Solids*, Maltodextrin*, Onion Powder*, Garlic Powder*, Paprika*, Buttermilk*, Whey*, Tomato Powder*, Organic Flavor, Yeast Extract, Annatto Extract*, Spices*, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Skim Milk*).

Iwon Organics | Protein Chips

209 Calories, 9 grams fat, 165 mg sodium, 25 grams carbs, 5 grams fiber, 0 sugar, 12 grams protein.

Ingredients: Organic Rice Flour, Organic Pea Protein, Organic Black Beans, Organic Safflower Oil, Organic Sunflower Oil and/or Organic Red Palm Olein, Organic Amaranth Flour, Organic Quinoa Flour, Organic Miller Flour, Sea Salt

Protes | Protein Chips

220 Calories, 14 grams fat, 360 mg sodium, 10 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 0 sugar, ( 0 grams added sugar), 10 grams protein.

Ingredients: Pea Protein Isolate, Whole Ground Corn, Sunflower Oil And/or Safflower Oil, Seasoning (Vegan Cheese Powder (Tapioca Malto- Dextrin, Coconut Oil, Salt, Annatto Extract, Natural Flavor), Sea Salt, Nutritional Yeast, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Spices, Lactic Acid, Natural Extractives Of Paprika, Citric Acid), Vegetable Fiber

Quest | Original Style Protein Chips

130 Calories, 3.5 grams fat, 350 mg Sodium, 4 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, 0 sugar, 21 grams protein.

Ingredients: Protein Blend (Milk Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Isolate), High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Calcium Caseinate, Corn Starch, Salt, Psyllium Husk, Sugar**. Contains less than 2% of the following: Tomato Powder, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Spices, Natural Flavors, Yeast, Calcium Carbonate, Paprika Extract (Color), Turmeric Oleoresin (Color), Citric Acid, Molasses**, Yeast Extract, Stevia Sweetener, Sunflower Lecithin.

