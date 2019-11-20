× Cool morning but another nice warm-up

Temperatures are on the cool side Wednesday morning once again with most of the area in the low to mid 40s. Warmer air is lurking out to the west in Texas while the cooler air continues to move out to the northeast as the big trough lifts northeast as well.

Another nice afternoon is on the way. Temperatures will be warming into the low to mid 70s later today.

The one difference will be the wind direction. More of a southeast flow today which does not warm temperatures as much as the westerly wind that we had on Tuesday. Still very nice out there though with just a few more clouds.

We will stay in the upper 70s through Friday.