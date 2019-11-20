× Can’t guard Mike: Thomas chases NFL record for catches in a season

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is on pace to break the single season record for catches in a season set by the Colts Marvin Harrison in 2002.

Harrison had 143 receptions that season. Thomas has 94 catches this season, with six games to play.

Here’s what quarterback Drew Brees said about Thomas’ pursuit.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thomas has 5 TD receptions.

The Saints are 10 point favorites for Sunday's home game against Carolina.

Four Saints did not practice Wednesday, according to the injury report the club submitted to the league.

They are guard Andrus Peat (forearm), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), returner/wide receiver Deonte Harris (hamstring), and fullback Zach Line (knee).