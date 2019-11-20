Can’t guard Mike: Thomas chases NFL record for catches in a season

Posted 5:01 PM, November 20, 2019, by

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball against Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is on pace to break the single season record for catches in a season set by the Colts Marvin Harrison in 2002.

Harrison had 143 receptions that season. Thomas has 94 catches this season, with six games to play.

Here’s what quarterback Drew Brees said about Thomas’ pursuit.

Data pix.

Thomas has 5 TD receptions.

The Saints are 10 point favorites for Sunday's home game against Carolina.

Four Saints did not practice Wednesday, according to the injury report the club submitted to the league.

They are guard Andrus Peat (forearm), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), returner/wide receiver Deonte Harris (hamstring), and fullback Zach Line (knee).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.