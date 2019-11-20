A guy in a turkey suit serves up a Thanksgiving buffet-in-a-bite

NEW ORLEANS - They gather together, lining up like pilgrims at Thanksgiving.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood wonders, why is this line at Parkway Bakery & Tavern so long?

It's a holiday feast worth waiting for.

It's a New Orleans Mid-City meal that comes, like Thanksgiving, just once every year.  It's served every Wednesday in November.

It's the Thanksgiving Po-boy.

Yes, the entire bountiful buffet is served up on a single sandwich.

Justin Kennedy is the coach of the team that makes turns out the po-boys with assembly line skill.

It's a po-boy with turkey, dressing, gravy and cranberry sauce.  All you have to add is your own slice of pumpkin pie.

But this po-boy is a rich dish.

So, you may have to add a knife and fork.

