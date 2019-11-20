A guy in a turkey suit serves up a Thanksgiving buffet-in-a-bite

NEW ORLEANS - They gather together, lining up like pilgrims at Thanksgiving.
WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood wonders, why is this line at Parkway Bakery & Tavern so long?
It's a holiday feast worth waiting for.
It's a New Orleans Mid-City meal that comes, like Thanksgiving, just once every year. It's served every Wednesday in November.
It's the Thanksgiving Po-boy.
Yes, the entire bountiful buffet is served up on a single sandwich.
Justin Kennedy is the coach of the team that makes turns out the po-boys with assembly line skill.
It's a po-boy with turkey, dressing, gravy and cranberry sauce. All you have to add is your own slice of pumpkin pie.
But this po-boy is a rich dish.
So, you may have to add a knife and fork.