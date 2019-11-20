$500 reward for safe return of two stolen bunnies

NEW ORLEANS – Early Monday morning, November 18th, someone stole Tabitha Comeaux’s black Saturn Vue, license plate number 871 COL.

Besides missing her car, Ms. Comeaux is also devastated because two of her Holland Lob bunnies, Gibson, 10 months, and Gizzy, 7 months, and her children’s clothes and toys were in the car at the time it was stolen.

Ms. Comeaux had been homeless and living in her car for the past year before she was invited to stay at a women’s shelter for several weeks to help her find a place to live.

Unfortunately, Ms. Comeaux accidentally left the keys in the ignition and the car was stolen in the early morning hours of November 18th.

The Humane Society of Louisiana, in order to encourage the safe return of the two bunnies, is offering a $500.00 reward.

To arrange for the bunnies’ return, please contact the Humane Society of Louisiana at 901-268-4432.

Those wishing to replace the children’s clothes and toys can also contact the Humane Society at 901-268-4432, and its representatives will deliver the items to the family. The young son wears 5t and the daughter is a 10/12.

Comeaux’s son loves rescue bots, trains, and building blocks. The daughter enjoys all things soccer and volleyball.

The Humane Society encourages folks to remember this family over the upcoming holidays. Items for the children can be dropped off at Zen Pet Grooming and Retail, 4500 Magazine Street, Suite 5, New Orleans, during normal business hours, through December 5th.