Workers prep for demolition at site of Hard Rock collapse

Posted 11:28 AM, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:31AM, November 19, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – A social media post went out Tuesday morning, explaining what will happen next at the site of the Hard Rock hotel collapse.

The goal is to secure the cranes that were previously blown up.

Once the cranes are secure, demolition of the actual building can begin.

The securing of the cranes also means the evacuation area may shrink, allowing some businesses on Canal Street to reopen for the first time in over a month.

