Truck hits Metairie business

Posted 10:41 AM, November 19, 2019, by
METAIRIE - Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are at the scene of a car crash in Metairie.

A little before 10 a.m., a black pickup truck ran into the Enterprise Car Rental office at the corner of North Arnoult and the I-10 Service Road.

There’s no word on whether anyone was hurt, but witnesses at the scene say the driver may have accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal.

Deputies have blocked the intersection and were diverting traffic while they conducted their investigation.

North Arnoult and the I-10 Service Road

