NEW ORLEANS-- Thanksgiving turned around today for one thousand needy families. The Dryades YMCA and the New Orleans Saints teamed up with Rouses to giveaway turkeys and all the fixings to families in need.

Families registered ahead of time to get a turkey and a bag of groceries from Rouses.

The Saints players like Teddy Bridgewater and Terron Armstead say this is a way for them to give back to their fans and supporters.

