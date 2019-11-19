Test Kitchen Taylor: Four Pies in One!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and we're all excited for the food! But what if your family can't pick a pie? Test Kitchen Taylor solves this conundrum with 4 pies in 1!

Four Pies in One

2 boxes refrigerated pie crust (4 crusts)

1 can Apple pie filling

1 can Cherry pie filling

for pumpkin pie filling:

1 can Pumpkin purée

1 tsp Pumpkin spice

1/3 cup condensed milk

2 eggs

for pecan pie filling:

1/2 cup light syrup

1/2 cup brown sugar

4 tbsp melted butter

2 eggs

3/4 cup pecans

Preheat over to 350. Set parchment paper on a baking sheet.

Whisk together all ingredients in pumpkin pie filling, set aside.

Whisk together all ingredients in pecan pie filling, set aside.

Flatten 3 pie doughs into the shape of the baking sheet, making sure to go up the sides.

in the top left quarter, spread apple pie, followed by pumpkin pie below, then cherry in the bottom right corner and finish with pecan pie in the top-right quarter.

Use extra pie dough to top the apple pie quarter and make slits, and cut out shape to put on top of the cherry quarter, we used stripes!

Bake for 1 hour or until golden brown.

