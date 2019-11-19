OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - NOVEMBER 16: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the LSU Tigers catches the ball for a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Still the one: LSU number one in College Playoff Poll for second straight week
LSU is still on top.
The Tigers are ranked number one in the latest College Football Playoff poll released Tuesday evening.
Ohio State is number two, Clemson is third, Georgia is fourth, and Alabama is 5th.
Oregon is 6th, followed by Utah, Penn State, Oklahoma, and Minnesota.
LSU hosts Arkansas Saturday night. The Tigers are 44 point favorites.