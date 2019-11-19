Slidell couple arrested for making counterfeit money

SLIDELL, LA.– The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two Slidell residents after it was learned they were manufacturing counterfeit currency.

Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office were executing a search warrant at a residence on Ninth Street in Slidell when they found counterfeit money, as well as computers and other equipment utilized to manufacture the fake money.

Kenyatta Meads and Lynn Pommier were arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on charges stemming from the counterfeit money.

They were also arrested in connection with narcotics and related paraphernalia found at the residence.

Meads was released from the St. Tammany Parish Jail on Oct. 25 on bond.

On Nov. 7, STPSO detectives were executing another unrelated search warrant at a home on South Pontchartrain Drive in Lacombe, where Meads had been staying after he was released on bond from the Oct. 2 arrest.

At this location, detectives uncovered more counterfeit currency as well as additional computers and equipment utilized to manufacture the fake money.

Meads was arrested once again and booked back into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Meads now faces 191 counts of monetary instrument abuse, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, 2 counts of possession of Methamphetamine and Fentaynl and 1 count of possession of Heroin.

Pommier is facing 1 count each of monetary instrument abuse, possession of Methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia