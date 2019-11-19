Patchy fog early then fantastic

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect unitl 9 AM Tuesday

Patchy fog will be an issue for the southern parts of the area Tuesday morning. Slightly more moisture has led to fog developing mainly south of I-10. Visibilities are under a mild as of 4:30 AM in several locations including Houma and Belle Chasse.

The Dense Fog Advisory in effect for the area does not include the immediate metro New Orleans area. However just south of that patchy dense fog will be possible.

Remember to use low beam headlights in the fog and increase the distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

After the fog clears up a beautiful afternoon is on the way. Temperatures will warm into the low to mdi 70s with plenty of sun. Absolutely gorgeous fall weather.

