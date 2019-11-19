Oregon Food Bank receives 6 tons of holiday turkeys from Foster Farms

By FOX 12 Staff

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — The Oregon Food Bank got a big donation just in time for Thanksgiving.

On Tuesday morning, Foster Farms sent a semi-truck loaded with more than six tons of turkey, which is enough to feed hundreds of area families.

The truckful of food is one of many that Foster Farms will be donating to communities all along the West Coast.

The Oregon Food Bank says hunger is a huge problem in the state, where it says more than half a million people don’t have enough food.

Learn more about the Oregon Food Bank at oregonfoodbank.org.

