NOPD: Woman shot in Desire neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD officers received the call around 7:16 A.M. in the Fifrht District.

A 31-year-old female was shot to the abdomen area while inside her residence.

An adult male is being detained for questioning.

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Edith Weston Place.

The investigation is ongoing, check back for updates.