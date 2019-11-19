NOPD: Help identify group of women stealing from local malls

METAIRIE, LA – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a group of female suspects who are wanted in connection with a series of thefts from local department stores and boutiques.

All of the thefts occurred on October 17, 2019.

Six suspects participated in the simple robbery of about $5,000 in fragrances from a store in Oakwood Mall, during which one of the females pepper sprayed a security guard.

Five of those suspects were captured by video surveillance.

Two of the group were involved in the theft of fragrances from a store in Elmwood Mall, and four of the group stole merchandise from a Metairie store.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call Detective Ray Gorman of our Criminal Intelligence Center at 504-875-3334 or contact Crimestoppers.

