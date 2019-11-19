NOPD: 3 armed robbers target teen in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for three teenagers suspected of robbing a 15-year-old boy steps away from Alice Harte Charter School in Algiers.

The trio of robbers approached the teenage victim in the 3300 block of Eton St. around 5:30 p.m. on November 18, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

One of the robbers pulled out a gun and demanded money from the victim.

The victim told the armed robber that he didn’t have any money, and a second robber searched the victim’s pockets.

The robbers made off with the victim’s watch, cell phone, and baritone mouthpiece, according to the NOPD.

One of the robbers was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, while the other two were wearing gray hooded sweatshirts.

All three are thought to be between 16 and 20 years old.

