Missing Hammond man found dead in Natalbany

NATALBANY, La – The body of a Hammond man who has been missing since last Friday has been found in Natalbany, and foul play is suspected.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said officers searching for 27-year-old Pere Eugene Jackson found his body on the afternoon of November 18.

Jackson was last seen leaving his home around 8:30 a.m. on November 15.

Family members reported that Jackson was acting strangely before he disappeared.

Jackson’s 2007 Nissan Murano was found abandoned on North Cherry Street in Hammond about two hours after he was reported missing.

His body was found near the edge of a wooded area on Dead End Street in Natalbany.

Investigators believe Jackson was the victim of a homicide, but no further details have been released.

The TPSO is urging anyone with information to call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 345-6150. Anonymous tips and/or information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 554-5245, or through tpso.org.