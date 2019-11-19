McMillan: We got bullied, in loss to Temple

Tulane quarterback Justin McMillan said there’s a simple explanation for a 29-21 loss at Temple.

The Wave wasn’t tough enough.

Temple dominated up front. Defensive end Quincy Roche set an American Athletic Conference record with 6.0 tackles for losses in the game. He finished with 12 tackles, 3 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a quarterback hurry.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tulane hosts Central Florida in the home finale Saturday at 11 am. Tulane, with a win, can finish the season unbeaten at home.

The Wave can also win its 7th game, besting last season's win total.