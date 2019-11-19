× Man shot in parking lot of New Orleans East Walmart

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart store on Bullard Avenue.

Investigators say that officers responded to a call of shots fired at the store around 9:00 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering for a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital.

No other information was available on his condition.

Detectives have no suspects or motive at this time.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111