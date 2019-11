Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LSU linebacker Michael Divinity Jr., who previously left the team for ‘personal reasons’ before LSU tangled with Alabama earlier this month, was seen back at practice on Monday afternoon.

#LSU OLB Michael Divinity (@Tht_Boy_Mike) looks to have rejoined the team. Was at practice today pic.twitter.com/ZZ9gjievQW — Josh Sibley (@RealJSibley) November 18, 2019

The reemergence comes just five days before LSU takes on Arkansas to clinch the SEC West title.

Nothing has been announced by LSU as far as playing time, but Divinity was seen on social media accounts on Monday attending meetings inside the LSU Football Facility.