LSU’s Chase named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

LSU’s record-setting wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been selected as the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the 58-37 win over Ole Miss on Saturday in Oxford, the league office announced on Monday.

Chase, a sophomore from Rummel High School in Metairie, La., became LSU’s single-season leader in touchdown receptions on Saturday with 13, moving past Dwayne Bowe, who had held the previous mark of 12 since 2006.

Chase was part of an LSU offense that racked up 714 total yards against the Rebels, which is the second-highest total in school history and the most ever for the Tigers in a conference game. The 714 yards also ranks as the third-highest total in league history in a game featuring two SEC teams.

Against Ole Miss, Chase hauled in eight passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns. All eight of his catches against the Rebels resulted in a first down and/or a touchdown. He also became the first player in LSU history with two 200-yard receiving games during the regular season. His 227 receiving yards was two shy of his career best and ranks as the fifth-highest single-game total in LSU history.

Earlier this year, Chase had 229 yards receiving and four TDs in the win over Vanderbilt.

Chase scored on passing plays of 34, 51 and 61 yards as he averaged 28.4 yards a catch against Ole Miss. It marked the fifth time in six SEC games that he’s topped the 100-yard mark. Chase currently leads the SEC in receiving TDs (13), yards (1,116) and yards per game (124.0).

The SEC Player of the Week honor is the first of Chase’s career and marks the seventh time this year the Tigers have been awarded offensive player of the week honors by the league. Last week, quarterback Joe Burrow and Clyde Edwards-Helaire shared SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors for their play in the win over Alabama.

LSU returns to action on Saturday, hosting Arkansas at 6 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. A limited number of tickets remain for the contest and they can be purchased at www.LSUtix.net.