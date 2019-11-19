× House Judiciary Committee wants McGahn testimony about Trump soon after Ukraine hearings end

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN

(CNN) –The House Judiciary Committee is planning to hold hearings on impeaching the President that expand past the current Ukraine investigation and wants former White House counsel Don McGahn to be forced to testify, according to a new court filing.

The Judiciary panel on Tuesday asked a federal judge to make a ruling quickly on whether McGahn must testify in the House impeachment inquiry, citing a “finite window of time” when he’s needed.

“The Judiciary Committee anticipates holding hearings after HPSCI’s public hearings have concluded and would aim to obtain Mr. McGahn’s testimony at that time,” the committee wrote, referring to the impeachment inquiry hearings led by the House Intelligence Committee. “Thus, there is an urgent need for final resolution of the matter now pending before this Court.”

The House’s letter to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson points out that it is considering impeaching President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice, for which McGahn would be a key witness since he spoke to special counsel Robert Mueller for the obstruction investigation, and for lying to Mueller, after testimony at Roger Stone’s criminal trial raised questions about Trump’s written answers to investigators about Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Those investigations are separate from the current investigation regarding Ukraine.

The House says it has an “urgent need for Defendant Donald McGahn’s testimony for use in the House’s impeachment inquiry and the mounting broader ramifications of a ruling in this case for that quickly progressing inquiry,” the House wrote. Jackson already has heard arguments on McGahn’s case.

The White House stopped McGahn from testifying last spring, citing “absolute immunity” over its high-level former officials.

This story is breaking and will be updated.