Here’s how you can help Venice recover from historic flooding

By Amy Chillag, CNN

(CNN) –This stunning, one-of-a-kind UNESCO World Heritage Site is losing its battle with the sea.

The city built on 118 small islands is facing its worst flooding in half a century. Six-foot-high tide levels have engulfed 85% of its streets and buildings.

Venice’s mayor says the city has suffered “grave damage.”

He’s calling on the world to help restore its architectural masterpieces, paintings and monuments — and to help rebuild flooded homes and businesses.

Here’s how you can help

The city set up a fund to help support the rebuilding efforts. It says your donation will go directly to restoring what has been damaged.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Venezia Autentica to help local businesses recover.

The fund points out that many businesses are on the bottom floor, where floodwaters are most damaging.

The London-based charity Venice in Peril has started a fund to help restore monuments, buildings and works of art.

The nonprofit has restoration projects ongoing around the city — and the historic flooding has only made things worse.