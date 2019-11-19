Georgia teenager arrested in alleged plot to attack a black church

By Nick Valencia, Darran Simon and Pamela Kirkland, CNN

(CNN) –A 16-year-old white girl was arrested after school officials and authorities discovered a plan to attack a black church in Gainvesville, Georgia, police said Tuesday.

Gainesville High School resource officers were notified Friday by school administration “of a white female juvenile’s plans to cause harm to multiple people of a local church,” city police said in a statement.

“Students confided in school counselors regarding a juvenile’s notebook with detailed plans to commit murder at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, police said. “The school administration conducted the preliminary investigation and verified the threat.”

The teenager targeted the church “based on the racial demographic of the church members,” police said.

The school immediately notified police and the teenager was taken into custody. Her parents were notified. She faces a charge of criminal attempt to commit murder, police said.

The teenager was transported to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville, police said.

Gainesville police alerted the church, located northeast of Atlanta, and ensured them the threat was under control.

The church will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

“This is an active investigation and a prime example of how strong relationships between the student body, school administration, and law enforcement can intercept a potentially horrific incident,” police Chief Jay Parrish said in a news release.