Coast Guard searching for possible missing boater near the Harvey Locks

NEW ORLEANS– The Coast Guard is searching for a possible missing boater in the Intracoastal Waterway near Amelia, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 2:15 a.m. of a 16-foot aluminum skiff adrift at mile marker 86 of the Intracoastal Waterway west of the Harvey Locks.

The vessel’s Louisiana registration number is LA1741FC.

Anyone with information about the skiff or the potential for a missing boater is encouraged to call Coast Guard Sector New Orleans at (504)-365-2533.