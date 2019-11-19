× All Louisiana OMV locations closed due to Monday’s ransomware attack

LOUISIANA – Around 11 A.M. Monday morning, the Secretary of State’s Office said their website and all state-government sites were down due to some technical issue.

According to Governor John Bel Edwards, the website problems were cause by a ransomware attack.

As of Tuesday morning, many websites are still down, as well as their corresponding offices.

Louisiana state police announced that all Louisiana OMV locations will remain closed on Tuesday.

An email was also received from St. Charles Parish Parks and Recreation, saying their website is “offline until further notice.”

Full restoration is expected to take several days.