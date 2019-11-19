Cyber attack targets Louisiana government buildings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At the office of motor vehicles location on Independence Boulevard, weed whacking was about the most exciting thing happening… as day two of cybersecurity concerns shutters OMV services.

"I'm really trying to get my license situated," said Kenzi Johnson. He drove to the motor vehicle office to trade his Washington DC license for a Louisiana one as he prepares to make Baton Rouge his new home.

He heard OMV offices would re-open at noon, but noon came and went, and a new sign told drivers "come back Wednesday."

Louisiana Cybersecurity Commissioner Jeff Moulton says the state successfully limited the virus to some 600 computers, making up less than ten percent of state servers, with data protected and no ransom paid.

State officials are working to remove and reinstall the software on its computer, all as Moulton urges state workers not to click suspicious links.