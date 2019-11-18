Watch: Coach O talks big win over Ole Miss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATON ROUGE - LSU coach Ed Orgeron spoke at length about the team's performance against Ole Miss on Saturday.

While the Tigers pulled off a 58-73 win, not every aspect of the game lived up to expectations.

The LSU defense allowed 614 total yards, including 402 yards rushing.

Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee ran for four touchdowns, including scores of 46, 60, and 35 yards in the second half. The 35 yard TD run cut LSU’s lead to 44-30 in the fourth quarter.

LSU is going to have to work on beefing up the defense. among other things, according to Coach O.