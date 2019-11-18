× USPS Launches Site to Adopt Santa Letters

CNN – As the holidays get closer, lots of people look for ways to give back.

And USPS is looking for some help with “Operation Santa”

All over the country, kids will send letters to Santa, asking for everything from toys to basics like a warm coat or shoes.

And you can help make their Christmas wish come true!

Starting Monday, November 18th, letters to Santa from low-income kids are available for adoption online.

You can pick a letter from any city in the country.

It’s even tax deductible!

Just remember, your gift needs to be mailed out by December 20th.

And if you know a child who should be added to the list, you can find more information at USPSOperationSanta.com or BeAnElf.org.