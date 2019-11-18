The New MSY introduces the “guest pass” program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - If you want to spend a little extra time with a friend or you just wanna hang at the new terminal, your wish is about to come true!

Even if you aren't planning to travel, you can benefit from the newest feature!

You may have heard about the new restaurants, art work, and live music the MSY has to offer. Well you can finally experience it for free and that's without having to fly! In just a few weeks, the new MSY is offering a quest pass for non-passengers to go beyond the TSA checkpoint!

Soon after Thanksgiving, almost anyone will be able to see the billion dollar facility as long as they're approved for the pass after a background check.

"It will be available seven days a week from 11 AM to 8 PM and open to individuals who registrar ahead of time" Director of Aviation, Kevin Dolliole told WGNO.

By ahead of time, Kevin Dolliole means at least 24 hours.

So, how do you get a guest pass? You'll go to MSY's website to request one and the day you arrive to the airport, go to the help desk on level one to pick it up.

"I think that's really cool! I'd love to see it in Europe as well!" Traveler, Bernhard Grasel said.

The news gets even sweeter-- it's free!

"I think it's gonna bring a lot of revenue. I mean, just to come to the airport" Another traveler, Felicia Darden told us. "Say, you just wanna come out for just a night out and don't wanna go clubbing or anything like that-- this well be really fun!"

The director says, the guest pass is beneficial for more than one reason.

"So, it opens it up to everyone just so the community can participate in what it has to offer and it's also a way that locals can become accustomed to the facility."

Programs similar to MSY's guest pass are also offered at the Detroit, Pittsburgh, and Tampa airports!