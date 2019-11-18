State government websites go down

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – Many Louisiana government websites are currently down for an unspecified reason.
NBC Local 33/Fox 44 spoke with the secretary of state’s office which says their website and all state-government sites are down due to some technical issue.
An exact reason as to why sites were down weren’t clear. The secretary of state’s office directed us to the Division of Administration for more information.
Attempts to access state sites are only left with messages like “service unavailable” or “this site can’t be reached”.