‘Something could happen:’ Covington parents get robocall from St. Tammany school district

Posted 9:41 AM, November 18, 2019, by

COVINGTON – St. Tammany residents with children who attend schools in Covington got a scary wake up call this morning.

A robocall went out to the parents of all Covington elementary and high school students warning of a “vague, unsubstantiated post,” according to St. Tammany Parish School Board communication director Meredith Mendez.

The call stated that “something could happen” at a Covington school, however, the student responsible for the post has been identified and disciplinary action has been taken, according to Mendez.

No other information has been provided.

