Photos: Saints beat Bucs

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 17: Demario Davis #56 of the New Orleans Saints looks to recover a fumble by O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of a football game at Raymond James Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

TAMPA BAY, FL – The New Orleans Saints wasted no time getting the best of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in yesterday’s dominating win.

The Saints got points on the board first and stayed in the lead throughout the game, besting the Bucs 34-17.

The Saints not only got the scoring going early, taking a 20-0 lead by the second quarter, but their defense was all over Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston to the tune of four interceptions and two sacks.

Demario Davis had a pick in the first quarter, which led to the first Saints touchdown, Vonn Bell had the second pick to close out the first half, and then Marcus Williams returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown in the 4th and P.J. Williams got the 4th and final interception about two minutes later.

Take a look at some of the best movements from the game:

Photo Gallery

