NOPD: 80-year-old man robbed at gunpoint while washing vehicle

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two men who reportedly robbed an elderly man at gunpoint while he was washing his vehicle.
The 80-year-old victim was washing his vehicle in the 1700 block of North Robertson St. just before 11:30 a.m. on November 17 when two young men approached him, according to initial reports by the NOPD.
One of the suspects produced a gun and demanded money from the elderly man.
The two suspects grabbed the money and fled, according to the NOPD.
No injuries were reported.
29.972230 -90.063024