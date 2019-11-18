NOLA benefit for jazz great Lucien Barbarin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS--A giant of the New Orleans jazz community needs our help. Trombonist Lucien Barbarin is battling stage-4 cancer and the music community has rallied to help. For decades Barbarin has played with everyone from Harry Connick Jr. to Preservation Hall, all the while carrying our music to the world.

Trumpeter Mark Braud said, "We're talking about a 4th or 5th generation New Orleans musician whose family has been playing music since the turn of the century and not only a musician but he embodies what the New Orleans tradition is really about and that's passing the tradition on to the next generation. He's very important to the music community. He's been traveling all around the world for many years spreading his great sounds all over."

The benefit and auction for Lucien Barbarin is themed Love for Lu and it's tomorrow night at 7pm at the Palm Court Jazz Cafe.

There's also a gofundme page to help pay for Barbarin's care.