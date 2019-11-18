Million dollar drug bust in Gretna

GRETNA, LA – On the morning of November 13, Agents with the Major Crimes Task Force were alerted of a portable storage container containing possible narcotics.

The container was being shipped from California to Shrewsbury Road in Jefferson Parish.

Agents made their way to Shrewsbury, where they located the storage container in question. After having a drug sniffing dog search the outside perimeter of the container, agents were able to request and obtain a lawful order of search and seizure for the container.

The only person with the combination to the lock on the container was the recipient, so investigators waited on scene for the recipient to arrive.

Around 10:30 A.M. on November 14, 41-year-old Walter Fea arrived on scene to pick up the contents of his storage unit. Once Fea had the storage container unlocked, agents approached and detained him without incident.

After searching the unit, officers discovered 302 clear plastic bags, containing approximately 325 pounds of marijuana, with a street value of approximately $1.2 million.

After being Mirandized, Walter informed agents that he was hired by an Asian male to travel from Seattle to New Orleans, remove the contents from the portable storage unit and deliver it to a location.

As the investigation progressed Walter was contacted and instructed to bring the van containing the contents of the portable storage unit to a parking lot located in the 4600 block of Lapalco Blvd in Marrero.

Investigators devised a plan to deliver the van to the address listed, without the marijuana. While en route to Marrero, officers learned 53-year-old Charles Angell would be picking up the van and marijuana. Upon his arrival, Angell was arrested without incident.

Officers also visited Angell’s residence, where they found 50-year-old Theresa Beasley, Angell’s live in girlfriend.

At the residence, investigators located another 20 pounds of marijuana and packing materials.

In addition, investigators found multiple items required to establish a marijuana grow operation, including instruction books on cultivating marijuana.

Walter was booked with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, approximately 325 pounds. Angell was booked with conspiracy to distribute marijuana, approximately 325 pounds and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, 20 pounds. Beasley was booked with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, 20 pounds.