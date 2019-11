The Loyola Wolfpack played their best game of the season, and it resulted in a 95-84 win over Dillard Monday night at Dent Hall. Loyola moved to 8-0 on the season, sweeping the season series from Dillard.

“This is the most complete effort we put together this season,” said Loyola head coach Stacy Hollowell.

Here’s the hilights from WGNO Sports.

Tensley Alridge led Loyola with a career high 23 points.

Malik Amos scored 27 for Dillard.