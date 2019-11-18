× Government websites down due to ransomware attack

BATON ROUGE – (NBC Local 33/Fox 44) – Starting around 11 A.M. Monday morning, the secretary of state’s office said their website and all state-government sites were down due to some technical issue.

According to Governor John Bel Edwards, the website problems were cause by a ransomware attack.

Edwards took to Twitter to inform residents that they are not at risk, that no data was lost, and that no ransom was paid.

Although systems will begin coming back on Monday afternoon, full restoration could take several days.