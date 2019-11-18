First vaping death reported in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE (WVLA) – The first person has died from a vaping-related illness in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

“One death is one too many,” assistant secretary of the Office of Public Health Dr. Alex Billioux said. “We urge people to recognize the dangers of vaping and to stop vaping until more is know about the specific causes of lung injuries that have been occurring in people who use vaping products,”

No information about where the death occurred has been released, and the name of the person who died can’t be released for privacy reasons.

According to the LDH, 29 is the average age of someone “diagnosed with a vaping-related lung illness.”

The LDH provided these recommendations:

LDH says the outbreak in Louisiana now includes 30 total cases.