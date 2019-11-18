First vaping death reported in Louisiana

Posted 2:01 PM, November 18, 2019, by

Demonstrator vapes during a rally outside of the White House to protest the proposed vaping flavor ban in Washington DC on November 9, 2019. (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE (WVLA) – The first person has died from a vaping-related illness in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

“One death is one too many,” assistant secretary of the Office of Public Health Dr. Alex Billioux said. “We urge people to recognize the dangers of vaping and to stop vaping until more is know about the specific causes of lung injuries that have been occurring in people who use vaping products,”

No information about where the death occurred has been released, and the name of the person who died can’t be released for privacy reasons.

According to the LDH, 29 is the average age of someone “diagnosed with a vaping-related lung illness.”

The LDH provided these recommendations:

LDH says the outbreak in Louisiana now includes 30 total cases.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.