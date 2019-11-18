Eden House, a home for trafficked women, is expanding and they need your help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans - Human trafficking is a form of modern day slavery and you may not know it, but it's a big problem for women in New Orleans.

There's a place called "Eden House," and it helps local women who have escaped from sex trafficking. It's a non-profit and they need your help.

Behind the fun and the parties New Orleans offers, there's a dark underbelly. Where women are bought and paid for to perform sexual acts, and it's happening all over the city.

"Here's the thing, human trafficking can happen in the French Quarter, human trafficking can happen around the corner. Human trafficking can happen in rural areas. There's really not one particular place where we can say ' oh women are being trafficked here.' Women are being trafficked all over," says Executive Director of Eden House, Susanna Dietzel.

This is a home and program where women can find themselves again after they've broken free from human trafficking. It teaches them everything they need to know to be self-sufficient.

One woman who escaped being trafficked and made her way through the program is Mandy Adamson from McComb, Mississippi.

"I had to make the decision did I want to live, or did I want to die. My decision was that I wanted to live. So, I came to New Orleans to live," says Adamson.

She says her husband use her as sex payment for drugs.

"Sometimes till death do us part, doesn't always mean till death to us part. So, I had to leave."

The mother of two escaped two marriages where she was forced to have sex with strangers.

She now has a job, and her own place thanks to her progress at Eden House.

With only room for eight women, Eden House is expanding.

"This year alone we've had fifty requests for beds. We regularly have to turn women away," says Dietzel.

"It's not a place of judgement. This is a place of forgiveness, help, live, and those things are the things that I felt on my first evening here," Adamson says.

Even though every woman's experience is different, they all share on quality.

Dietzel says, "I think what distinguishes who come to us is that they want to start over."