Coach O: “We will be a great defense”

LSU’s Ed Orgeron coaches the number one team in the nation, and his Tigers can win the SEC West for the first time since 2011 Saturday night.

However .. what about that defense? LSU fans and media reporting on LSU are asking that question after Ole Miss rushed for 402 yards and had 614 yards of offense Saturday night in a 58-37 loss to the Tigers.

Here’s what Coach O said about his defense, at his weekly press conference Monday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Among the top four teams in the College Football playoff rankings, LSU has by far the worst defense, statistically.

LSU is ranked 47th in the country in total defense. Ohio State is first, Clemson is second, and Georgia is 6th.

Arkansas vs LSU kicks off at 6 pm Saturday.

The Tigers are 44 point favorites.

LSU has won the last three games in the series, and six of the last eight.

Arkansas will play its first game for interim coach Barry Lunney.

The school fired head coach Chad Morris after winning two, and losing eight this season, including all six games in the Southeastern Conference.