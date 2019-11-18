× Beautiful weather to start the week

The nice stretch of fall weather continues on Monday with pleasant conditions through the day. After a chilly start with some 30s in the morning we will be warming up nicely through the afternoon. Look for temperatures to top out in the mid to upper 60s by later in the day.

Very dry conditions around the area will lead to sunny skies and light winds. Just a gorgeous fall day.

Look for temperatures to continue to warm up through the week with lows around 40 Tuesday morning north and mid to upper 40s south. Highs Tuesday will be around 70 with mid 70s on the way for Wednesday.

Hope you can enjoy it!